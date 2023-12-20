GR City Council Tables Amendment for Yard Waste Pick Up Services

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council unanimously voted to table an amendment to Wyoming Waste System’s contract with the city that would allow them to halt green waste services during the winter months. The council will have a workshop on this issue in January.

The reason for tabling the amendment is due Wyoming Waste minimizing services offered for two to two and a half months out of the year, but not reducing rates to Green River residents. While Council member Gary Killpack said that he understands there isn’t a lot of yard waste to be picked up in the winter months, residents are still paying for that service whether it’s being picked up or not.

“The citizens of Green River are still paying for the cost of that yard waste and it’s not being picked up,” he said. He said that if residents got a discount in their rates during those months, he’d be more agreeable to it. However, he said, “they’re paying for something they’re not getting”.

Killpack added that Wyoming Waste will see savings due to not having to have a driver or truck during yard waste pick up weeks.

“So they’re saving money but we’re not saving any as citizens, so I personally believe that it’s not a win-win situation the way it’s presented right now,” he said.

Council member Robert Berg pointed out that while it’s only two to two and half months of services a year, that will add up over the next four years of the contract. He recommended the workshop to allow the council to have a conversation with Wyoming Waste in an open forum.

As for rates, Wyoming Waste is allowed to use the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to adjust the service rates for the upcoming year, as prepared by the United States Department of Labor Statistics.

According to Council member Sherry Bushman, the contract states they will use the most recent CPI to determine rates, which means they should be using the November CPI. However, Wyoming Waste has been using the September CPI. The CPI from September 2022 to September 2023 increased by 3.7%, however, Bushman pointed out that the CPI for November is listed at 3.1%, so the rates should not increase as much as they are for 2024.

Additionally, she said that since the inception of Wyoming Waste’s contract with the city in 2018, there has been around a 35% increase in rates. “Which is an exuberant amount,” she said. According to the city’s website, the proposed residential rate in 2018 was $31.50, which was consistent with the city rate at the time. However, the most recent residential rate that was approved for 2024 was around $41.

Bushman also pointed out that sawdust is part of the yard debris that is allowed to be picked up with green waste, and that people have home projects and other reasons for year-round sawdust. She said she would not expect residents to haul that to the transfer station since they’ve already paid for yard waste services.

The council will discuss the topic with Wyoming Waste during a workshop on Jan. 9, 2024.