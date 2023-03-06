GR City Council to Accept Greenbelt Master Plan

GREEN RIVER — After a two-year process, the Green River City Council will consider accepting the Green River Greenbelt Taskforce Master Plan during its meeting Tuesday night.

The master plan was rewritten through a technical assistance grant obtained through the National Parks River and Trails Conservation Assistance Program.

According to meeting documents, the process included a robust public outreach effort including public open houses, a general survey with 760 responses, focused working groups featuring a cross-section of the community, booths for public comment at public events, a public hearing and a final 6-week open comment period.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

John Freeman, Greenbelt Task Force Chairman, has made several presentations including at Green River City Council meetings, Sweetwater County Commission meetings, and the Sweetwater Outdoor Recreation Collaborative.

“The document will be vital in the future development and use of the Greenbelt and compliments other city planning documents. The draft form of the document has already aided the city and Greenbelt Task Force in obtaining several grants and will be key to obtaining more grants in the future,” meeting documents state.

To view the Greenbelt Master Plan, click here.

Other Business

The Council will also consider approving a First Responder & Law Enforcement Mental Health Support Grant agreement during its meeting.

In November 2022 the city applied for the grant, which was set up during the 2022 Legislative session using the state’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The application was awarded in the amount of $32,575 and staff is requesting permission to accept the grant agreement.

Awarded funds will be used to provide Police Officer/First Responder Wellness checks, Peer Support Training and Interpersonal and Professional Relationship Train the Trainer Courses. This grant is 100 percent federal funds with the goal of supporting the mental health and wellbeing of the city’s law enforcement and first responder staff and those of the city’s partnering agencies.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.