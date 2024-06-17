GR City Council to Adopt FY25 Budget

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider adopting its fiscal year 2025 budget during its meeting Tuesday night.

The Council adopts the budget in three parts, starting with the adoption of the wages for all elected and appointed officials, and then adopting the Schedule of Fees charged for services, products, licenses, rentals, and more, and then finally making appropriations and adopting the budget.

According to information provided in the budget resolution, Green River is projecting revenues totaling $17.7 million in the general fund, with expenditures totaling $20.7 million, leaving a deficit of around $3 million in the general fund budget. With other non-disclosed financing uses, the city had to balance a $4.2 million deficit in the general fund. However, the city is estimating to start the fiscal year with a beginning general fund balance of $14.7 million, leaving a sub-total fund balance of $10.5 million.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

With restricted funds accounted for, the city is estimating that the general fund will end FY24 with $234,384 of unrestricted and undesignated funds.

The city is estimating to have $3.4 million in capital projects, however, they will have $2.5 million in other financing sources, leaving a capital project fund deficit of $900,000. With the fund beginning FY25 with an estimated $4.3 million, there will be a sub total capital fund balance of about $3.4 million. View the full budget summary below.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, June 18, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting can be attended in person. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.