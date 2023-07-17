GR City Council to Approve Amendment to Wastewater Treatment Plant Loan

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider approval of a $17.5 million increase to a construction loan for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility during its meeting Tuesday.

Green River previously received a Wyoming Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) construction loan for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility in the amount of $24.6 million. The city had requested a $17.5 million increase to the principal amount of the loan, which was approved by the State Loan and Investment Board.

The Council will consider approval of this amendment Tuesday, which increases the principal amount due to subject interest to $42.1 million. This is the second amendment to this loan.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In April, the Green River City Council awarded a $51.3 million bid to Bodell Construction to construct the new Wastewater Treatment Plant Facility. The new facility will replace the city’s sixty-year-old lagoon treatment system.

Other Business

The Council will consider approval of a resolution authorizing the city administrator to oversee the issuance of catering permits, twenty-four hour malt beverage permits and open container permits and act on behalf of the Governing Body. Wyoming Statutes allow for the issuance of temporary special alcohol permits, and under the city’s current ordinance, the Council is required to approve all of these permits.

As this is a routine process, several other cities in Wyoming have established an administrative process to approve these types of permits, according to meeting documents. City staff would like to request that the Council establish a resolution to approve these special alcohol permits administratively. Staff feels this will also allow the City to be more flexible with timelines and be more business friendly.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, July 18, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.