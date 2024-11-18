GR City Council to Consider Approval of School Resource Officers MOU

GREEN RIVER — A memorandum of understanding between the Green River Police Department and Sweetwater County School District No. 2 regarding school resource officers will be up for consideration at the Green River City Council meeting Tuesday night.

For several years, the GRPD and the school district have engaged in a cooperative agreement to staff SROs at the schools within the district, meeting documents state. While this agreement has thus far been founded upon a mutual understanding between the police department and school district, there has never been an MOU that defines the parameters of the agreement.

According to meeting documents, the understanding between the two entities is that “the presence of a SRO on school premises enhances the safety, security and order of students and staff within the school community and benefits the personal, emotional, social and educational growth of children.”

Also on the agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting is the consideration to accept two State Homeland Security Programs grants. Meeting documents explain that the city applied for the grants in April for the purchase of a transfer switch to be installed at the Expedition Island Pavilion, and the purchase of a security camera system at the new wastewater treatment plant.

The transfer switch at the Expedition Island Pavilion would allow for connection to a new portable generator that will provide back-up power to the pavilion and sewer lift station.

Both of the applications were approved, with the transfer switch project receiving full funding of $25,608, and the security system receiving partial funding of $45,318.

Meeting documents state that the grants are 100% federal funds with the goal of enhancing the ability of governments and nonprofits to prevent, protect against, respond to, and recover from terrorist attacks.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting agenda can be found here.