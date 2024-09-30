GR City Council to Consider Approving GRPD Agreement Tuesday

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider giving the Green River Police Department approval to enter into an agreement with PropertyRoom.com, Inc. to auction off certain evidentiary items.

According to meeting documents, PropertyRoom.com, Inc., provides asset disposition to law enforcement agencies by auctioning evidentiary items that no longer have evidentiary value, and do not have an owner, including unclaimed property, abandoned property and forfeited property.

If the GRPD enters into an agreement with PropertyRoom.com, once processes are completed that bring evidence to a state that is available to auction, PropertyRoom.com will take possession of that property and auction it for the GRPD. The proceeds received from the auction would then be returned to the city, with PropertyRoom.com collecting a commission for their services.

There is no fiscal impact to the city for this agreement, as there is no upfront fee paid to PropertyRoom.com.

The Green River City Council will also consider approving modifications to the Final Plat of the Pipeline Estates that will reduce the number of lots from four to three.

The original Final Plat for the Pipeline Estates, which is located on the south side of River View Drive and was submitted by Philip Stanton, was approved in 2023 with four lots. However, Stanton has requested to reduce the final number of lots to three, leaving the remaining tract as an access and utility easement.

The Planning and Zoning Commission recommends the city’s acceptance of the modifications to the final plat.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, October 1, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting can be attended in person. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.