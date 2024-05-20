GR City Council to Consider Bid for 2024 Cape Seal Project

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider awarding a bid for the 2024 Cape Seal Project during its meeting Tuesday night.

This project aims to install cape seal, combining scrub seal and slurry seal, on approximately 69,000 square yards of roadway and slurry seal only on approximately 22,500 square yards of roadway. The cape seal project also aims to install approximately 504 square yards of patching. The seals and patching will be conducted across 12 roadways in the city of Green River.

Bids were opened for the cape seal project on May 9, and two bids were received from Morgan Pavement Maintenance and Asphalt Preservation, LLC. According to meeting documents, the bids were structured to include three schedules: Base, A, and B. Due to uncertainties in the market and due to the last cape seal project being bid two years ago, the engineer’s estimate was conservatively estimated as $756,350.00 for all schedules of work.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

After assessing the bids, the Green River Public Works Department recommends that the bid be awarded for Schedules Base, A, and B to Morgan Pavement Maintenance in the amount of $589,709.82. This is approximately $166,000 less than the engineer’s estimate.

Green River is also in its third year of contracting for weed mitigation services along major city thoroughfares. Quotes were sought for services and Weed Management Solutions was the only quote received, in the amount of $45,560. They have provided weed mitigation services for the city for the past two years.

The Council will also host a pinning ceremony for the Green River Police Department’s newly promoted Sergeant Monique Mead.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, May 21, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting can be attended in person. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.