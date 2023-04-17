GR City Council to Consider Bids for Wastewater Treatment Plant Project

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider the bids the city received for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility Project during its meeting Tuesday.

The city received three bids on the project. However, meeting documents state that city staff determined that the bids received by Prospect Construction and VanCon, Inc. contain material irregularities.

“Therefore, we have no choice but to recommend the rejection of the bids,” meeting documents state.

Prospect Construction, based in Washington, made a bid totaling $47.8 million. VanCon, Inc, a company in Utah, made a bid of $49.8 million. The remaining bid made by Bodell Construction, out of Salt Lake City, is $52 million.

Meeting documents state that the city’s engineering department will work to determine if the remaining bid can be recommended for award.

This project consists of the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant to replace the city’s aging lagoon treatment system. Green River has secured a $45.1 million loan for this work, as well as $6,245,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants.

Other Business

The Green River City Council will recognize Western Wyoming Community College (WWCC) wrestling coach Art Castillo and the wrestlers for their NJCAA National Championship.

The Council will also do a service recognition for Green River Chief of Police Tom Jarvie, who is retiring this month. Mayor Pete Rust will also declare the week of April 23-29 as National Library Week in Green River.

The Council will meet Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.