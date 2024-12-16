GR City Council to Consider Changes to Inmate Housing Costs Agreement

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider approving changes to the city’s agreement for inmate housing costs.

In September of 2023, the city entered into a new Inmate Housing Cost Agreement with Sweetwater County, and that agreement increased the daily rate to house long-term inmates to accommodate the rising costs associated with that service.

However, it was recently discovered that there was no differentiation in the agreement between adult inmate costs and juvenile inmate costs, which meeting documents state are substantially different.

The original agreement states the cost to house an adult male inmate is $125 per day, and the amendment will place the cost to house juvenile inmates at $195 per day.

Meeting documents state that it is extremely rare for juvenile offenders to receive extended sentences on municipal charges, so this fiscal impact to the city over an individual fiscal year should be nominal.

The Green River City Council will also host a public hearing for a first reading of amendments to Chapter 7 of the city’s Building and Building Regulation codes.

The latest edtions of the International Code Council’s building codes have been released and adopted by the State of Wyoming, and these codes include the 2024 International Building Code, 2024 International Existing Building Code, 2024 International Residential Code, 2024 International Plumbing Code, 2024 International Mechanical Code, 2024 International Property Maintenance Code, 2024 International Fuel Gas Code, and the 2024 International Fire Code.

The new codes are proposed to be adopted with minor added amendments. Meeting documents explain the purpose of updating the codes is optimal to reflect new technologies, materials, methods, and safety concerns, thus promoting quality buildings that will last for years.

The Council will meet Tuesday, December 17, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.