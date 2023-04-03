GR City Council to Consider Changes to Leash Law

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will host a public hearing regarding a possible change to the city’s current leash laws.

City Council and residents have previously voiced concerns with animals not being leashed within the city and the possible dangers that can arise when around other people and animals.

The office of the city prosecutor, with the consultation and support of the chief of police, have drafted amendments to the current ordinance to address these concerns.

Green River does not currently have a leash law, but rather operates under two sections of animal ordinances. The city uses Chapter 6, Section 4, and Section 21 of the city’s ordinances to enforce proper care and control of animals.

Chapter 6, Section 4, currently reads as follows:

“It shall be unlawful for any owner to fail to exercise proper care and control of his animals to prevent them from becoming a public nuisance. Excessive, continuous or untimely barking, molesting passersby, chasing vehicles, habitually attacking other domestic animals, running wild game, trespassing upon school grounds, trespassing upon private property, noxious or offensive odors emanating from their living conditions, or unsanitary living conditions shall be deemed a nuisance.“

Chapter 6, Section 21, currently reads as follows:

“It is unlawful for any animal to run at large within the city. Every animal shall be considered running at large when it is physically off the property of the owner of the animal, and not under immediate restraint of a competent person.“

The proposed changes to the ordinance can be seen below:

Residents may express their thoughts and opinions on these proposed changes during the public hearing section of the City Council meeting, which will take place Tuesday, April 4, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall.

Other Business

The City Council will read proclamations for Child Abuse Awareness Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month, both in April, and 2023 National Safety Telecommunicators Week, which is April 9-15.

The Council will also consider appointing Noreena Gunter to the Green River Arts Council for a two-year term.

To view the full meeting packet and agenda, click here.