GR City Council to Consider Restricted Donation Program for Arts Council

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider a resolution approving a restricted donation program for the Green River Arts Council on Tuesday.

Meeting documents state that the Green River Parks and Recreation Department in cooperation with the Green River Arts Council is requesting authorization from the Green River City Council to accept sponsorships and donations, fundraising, raffle basket and art commission monies, for the use of any art related projects that fulfill the mission of the Green River Arts Council.

The Arts Council’s mission is “fostering community pride by promoting art and creativity for the citizens of Green River.” The Green River Arts Council holds fundraising events, community events and seeks donations annually to fulfill their mission.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting can be attended in person or on YouTube. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.