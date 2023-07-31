GR City Council to Revisit Permit Requests for Bike Rally

GREEN RIVER — Badass Brews and Buck N Bar have submitted requests for open container and catering permits for a downtown bike rally on August 5 and 6.

The permits were previously presented to the Green River City Council for an event called Too Broke For Sturgis. However, the event has been rebranded to the Buck N Badass Rally. Green River Council Member Gary Killpack previously stated he doesn’t want Green River to be “a little Sturgis” as he believed the connotations of Sturgis would be bad for the community.

Badass Brews is requesting the open container permit while Buck N Bar is requesting the catering permit so they can sell alcohol outside their establishment. Additionally, the establishments are requesting that North 1st East from Flaming Gorge Way to Railroad Avenue be closed and that the city provide barricades for the closure.

At the last Council meeting, the council members expressed concerns regarding public safety for the event as there are not enough Green River Police Department officers to secure the event. The requests died due to a lack of a motion and are being re-requested for further discussion to take place.

In a letter to the Council, Badass Brews owner Russ Hemmert said the two establishments have secured eight to 10 people for security and will be using wristbands as they ID people so they can identify them as being 21 or older. Additionally, Hemmert said all beverages that are contained outside will be in marked containers so that they can tell if an underage or an unbanded participant has alcohol.

He said the rally will have games, “like the slow roll, the keg roll, and the weenie bite for participants to participate in as well as a bike wash.”

According to Hemmert, the event is expected to bring in 30 to 50 people total. The hours for this event would be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, August 1, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.