GR Council Approves Two Homeland Security Grants Totaling $130K

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council approved two State Homeland Security Program grants during its meeting Tuesday night.

The city applied for the two grants through the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security in April 2023, and both applications were approved at the full requested amounts.

One of the applications was for the purchase of transfer switches and adapters to be installed at five pump stations, allowing for connections to a new portable generator that will provide back-up power to the water and wastewater systems. That grant is in the amount of $45,000. The two grants total $130,000 in funding.

The second application was for the purchase of six SCBA’s, or self-contained breathing apparatus, for the Green River Fire Department, in the amount of $85,000.

The grants are fully funded by federal monies with no local match. The grants are given with the goal of enhancing the ability of governments and nonprofits to prevent, protect against, respond to and recover from terrorist attacks.

Mayor Pete Rust also proclaimed the month of November as Diabetes Awareness Month.