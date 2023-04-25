GR Council Awards $51M Bid for New Wastewater Treatment Facility

GREEN RIVER — In a special Green River City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Green River City Council awarded a $51.3 million bid to Bodell Construction to construct the new Wastewater Treatment Plant Facility.

The new facility will replace the city’s sixty-year-old lagoon treatment system. The city has been working on the design of the facility for two years and had put it out to bid two times. In the last council meeting two of the bidders were rejected due to material irregularities. The state had given concurrence to move forward with the sole bidder.

Bodell, out of Salt Lake City, Utah, will begin to work with the city to value engineer the project to possibly provide some cost benefits to the City. City staff has been able to obtain over $6 million in grant funds from the state, and were also able to work with the state and the State Revolving Fund (SRF) to get loans that are at 0.5 percent interest rates, saving the city money throughout the term. Jeff Covalt, Estimating Manager for Bodell, believes work may be able to begin in six weeks.

Councilman George Jost thanked city staff, state officials from DEQ, EPA, the SLIB, our local and state representatives, and others for their hard work on this project. Several workers from the current treatment plant were in attendance and thanked the Council for getting this project moving forward.

The new facility will be built south of the current facility. A ground-breaking ceremony is planned for mid-June.