GR Council Enters Engineering Services Agreement for River View Drive Project

GREEN RIVER – The Green River City Council voted unanimously to enter into an agreement with Jones & DeMille Engineering, Inc. to provide professional engineering services for Phase 1 of the River View Drive Reconstruction Project.

The city’s engineering division recently issued a request for statements of qualifications from engineering firms interested in providing services to the city. Public Works Director Mark Westenskow said the city received 23 responses from different firms, giving the city plenty of options. While he said they might eventually end up hiring five or six of the firms to help the city get moving on different 6th penny projects, they are starting with Jones & DeMille Engineering.

Jones & DeMille already performed the survey work for the project, so the city believes they are the best option to provide professional services to get the River View Drive project going as quickly as possible.

The Council voted 6-0, with Council Member Gary Killpack absent from the meeting, to approve a General Services Agreement between the city and Jones & DeMille. According to meeting documents, this enables the city to proceed with Assignment Order #1 and authorizes Jones & DeMille to provide design and construction engineering services related to Phase 1 of the River View Drive project.

The City Council also unanimously approved an agreement with the Green River Chamber of Commerce in the amount of $97,900, which was previously presented to the Council and agreed upon during the budget process earlier this year. Funding was appropriated at the June 18, 2024 meeting, and the the sum is paid to the Chamber quarterly, in four payments.