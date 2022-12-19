GR Council Looks to Extend Fire Services Contract Between City and County

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider approving changes to the agreement with Sweetwater County for the Green River Fire Department (GRFD) to provide fire services outside city limits during its meeting Tuesday night.

The city entered into an agreement in May with the county to provide fire services outside of the city limits on behalf of the County. The initial agreement was for six months. The agreement came into action after the Sweetwater County Commission decided to dismantle the county fire department and instead work with the GRFD, Wamsutter, and Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 to provide the county fire services.

The fire chiefs from the three fire agencies reported recently that the services have been going well so far. Green River and Sweetwater County would now like to extend the agreement by changing the term of services from six months to last through June 2024, with five automatic two-year extension clauses.

Other Business

The Green River City Council will also consider approving the renewal of an equipment and maintenance agreement and a software agreement that are necessary to keep reading water meters with the city’s current system. According to Council documents, this agreement comes up on an annual basis.

The equipment covered consists of mobile and fixed meter reading assets. The software provides cloud storage and meter reading software.

The Council will meet Tuesday, December 20, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. This meeting will be Councilman Jim Zimmerman’s last meeting on the Council. Ronald Williams will take his Ward I seat starting in January.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.