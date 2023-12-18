GR Council to Award Bid for New Air Sweeper

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider awarding a bid for a new regenerative air sweeper during its meeting Tuesday night.

The city solicited bids for the new air sweeper for the streets division, and three bids were received. According to meeting documents, two of the bids have been determined to be non-compliant with the bidding requirements. Therefore, city staff is recommending awarding the bid to Owen Equipment, which includes an Elgin Crosswind unit, for a total cost of $357,971.

In other business, the Council will consider approving an amendment to the city’s agreement with Wyoming Waste Systems to temporarily suspend green waste pickup during the winter months.

The Green River Chamber of Commerce will also provide an update at the start of the meeting. The Council will also consider the appointment of Sandee Gunter to the Green River Arts Council for a two year term.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. It can be attended in person or viewed on YouTube. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.