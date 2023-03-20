GR Council to Consider Amending Subdivision Ordinance

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider on first reading a language amendment to an ordinance to establish an alternative method for approving subdivisions, recording of the Final Plat, and to clarify when building permits can be issued.

Section 5 (5.e. “Final Plat”) and Section 9 of Appendix C (Subdivisions) of the City of Green River Ordinances are the portions being amended.

According to meeting documents, “the proposed addition of paragraph (13) to Section 5.e. is to establish an alternative method for approving subdivisions and the recording of the plat. This will provide developers an alternative method to obtain approval and move forward with construction prior to the recording of the final plat and would be at the developers risk rather than the city’s. It will also provide an alternative for other landowner’s thinking of subdividing, but who are hesitant due to the costs and complexities of bonding.”

“The proposed addition of paragraph (12) to Section 5.e. is to clarify when building permits and occupancy certificates can be issued. The proposed language will define when a building permit can be issued, relative to the completion of improvements under our current platting regulations. Our current ordinance is silent on the issue and can be misinterpreted to mean that houses may be started before public improvements are complete,” the meeting documents explain.

A public hearing for this first reading will be hosted by the Council at the start of Tuesday, March 21, meeting. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The ordinances will need to be read three times and approved on the third reading to go into effect.

Other Business

The Council will consider approval of the 2023 High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Sub-Contract Award in the amount of $182,309.

Meeting documents state that, “the Green River Police Department has for several years worked in conjunction with the State Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) by providing officers to assist in DCI’s enforcement efforts in Southwest Wyoming. Currently, GRPD has two positions providing that assistance, both of which are grant funded through High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) funds administered by the State of Wyoming. The award in consideration is to approve funding to cover the wages and other costs for those positions in 2023.”

To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.