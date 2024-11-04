GR Council to Consider Approving Change Order for Cape Seal Project

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider approving a change order for the total cost of the 2024 Cape Seal Project during its meeting Tuesday night. The change order will increase the total cost of the contract by $4,635.

The original contract price was $589,709.81, and the change order pending approval increases the contract price to $594,344.81. According to meeting documents, the increased contract price is within the amount budgeted for the cape seal project.

Further, the documents explain that the change order reconciles asphalt patch and road base quantities to reflect actual installed quantities for the 2024 Cape Seal Project.

“The size and depth of some patches were increased after the start of construction to address pavement deterioration and subsurface conditions. These changes ultimately result in a better final product,” meeting documents state.

The Council will also consider awarding a bid to Fremont Motor Company for six 3/4 ton trucks in the amount of $251,478.

To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here. The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, November 4, at Green River City Hall at 7 p.m. The meeting can be attended by the public in person.