GR Council to Consider Engineering Services Agreement for River View Drive Project

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider entering into an agreement with Jones & DeMille Engineering, Inc. to provide professional engineering services for Phase 1 of the River View Drive Reconstruction Project.

The city’s engineering division recently issued a request for statements of qualifications from engineering firms interested in providing services to the city. The engineering division believes these statements would allow the city to assess the firms’ qualifications and make informed decisions about which ones are best suited for various upcoming projects across the city.

After a review of the statements, Jones & DeMille Engineering was selected to provide professional services for Phase 1 of the River View Drive project. Meeting documents state that JDE already performed the survey work for the project.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Therefore, the engineering division is seeking council approval for a General Services Agreement between the city and JDE, which would than enable the city to proceed with Assignment Order #1, authorizing JDE to provide design and construction engineering services related to Phase 1 of the River View Drive project.

“Gaining assistance from JDE will expedite the design and permitting phase of the project,” the meeting documents state.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting can be attended in person, and the meeting agenda and packet can be found here.