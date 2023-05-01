GR Council to Consider Land Conveyance to Lynn Subdivision

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will host a public hearing regarding a resolution for a proposed conveyance of a city-owned strip of land to properties in the Lynn Subdivision.

Following the public hearing, the Council will vote on the resolution.

The proposed conveyance would transfer a strip of city-owned land 5.5’ in width on the north side of the Lynn Subdivision to each of the adjacent lot owners within the subdivision for the purpose of effectuating a Lot Line Adjustment.

In the development of the Lynn Subdivision, previously Tract “A” of the Lincoln School Addition, a surveying error occurred which resulted in the lots on the north side of the Lynn Subdivision being reduced in size by up to 5.5’ from the dimensions reflected on the Plat of Lynn Subdivision. This also resulted in boundary set-back obstacles for such lots.

To rectify such issues the city initiated a Lot Line Adjustment to convey a strip of land 5.5’ in width on the North side of Lynn Subdivision to each of the adjacent property owners. The strip of land was withheld by the city from the sale of Tract “C” and part of Tract “B” of the Lincoln School Addition. According to the meeting documents, this resulted in no diminishment in price received by the city by such sale.

Meeting documents state that the value for the portion of the property to be conveyed to each of the adjacent property owners is nominal and falls under the statutory threshold of $500.

On April 12, 2023, the Planning and Zoning Commission considered the proposed conveyance at a Public Hearing. There were no comments from the public, and the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the proposed conveyance.

Other Business

The Council will consider a change to its animals at large ordinance on second reading. The amendments to the Chapter 6, Sections 6-1 and 6-2 of the city’s ordinances addresses animals off the leash within city limits. The amendments will need to pass through three readings before going into effect.

Councilmembers will also consider appointing Justin Roth to the URA/Main Street Board for a five year term beginning May 2, 2023 and ending April 30, 2028.

Mayor Pete Rust will read proclamation for Building Safety Month, National Police Week, Nurses Month, National Economic Development Week, and National Tennis Month.

The Council will also recognize Gary Bach on his promotion to Sergeant in the Green River Police Department.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. To view the meeting agenda and packet, click here.