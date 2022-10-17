GR Council to Consider Ordinance Change Addressing Human Trafficking

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider on first reading an ordinance amendment that addresses loopholes in the current state statues regarding human trafficking and prostitution.

Prior to the consideration of the first reading, there will be a public hearing for residents to comment on the amendment.

According to meeting documents, during the July 5 City Council Workshop, Sgt. Michelle Hall from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Terri Markham of the nonprofit organization Uprising presented information regarding human trafficking and challenges to combat human trafficking due to loopholes in the current state statute.

The current definitions do not address commercial sex acts that involve manual manipulation without sexual intrusion. Since that time, City Prosecutor Bobby Pineda and Green River Police Chief Tom Jarvie have worked on developing city ordinance language to address this concern.

The public hearing notice and the ordinance can be viewed below.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.