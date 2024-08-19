GR Council to Consider Proposal for Pavilion Audio-Visual System Upgrades

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider approving a proposal to upgrade the audio-visual system at the Expedition Island Pavilion in the amount of $55,170.15 at its regular meeting Tuesday night. According to meeting documents, this project has been budgeted for.

Performance Audio, based out of Salt Lake City, has submitted a proposal to the city to upgrade and enhance the audio-visual system at the pavilion due to the aging condition of the current set up. According to meeting documents, the current system has surpassed its lifespan and struggles to interface with modern technology.

Furthermore, the city reports that it receives frequent requests from users of the pavilion to upgrade the system. Expedition Island is one of the primary locations in Green River used for events, hosting both private and public events year-round.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Upgrading the AV system is essential to meet industry standards and ensure the pavilion remains a top choice for event organizers,” meeting documents state.

The city has requested that all upgrades to be user-friendly, as pavilion staff is usually absent during rentals. The proposal states that the scope of the work includes:

Provide and install equipment infrastructure: digital signal processor, network switch, touch panel, rack AV inputs, etc.

Provide and install audio and video inputs at both the equipment rack and within the pavilion area.

Provide and install updated audio loudspeakers with connectivity as required.

Provide and install required cabling for a complete and working system.

Full commission and tuning of AV system.

To view the full proposal, see below.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, August 19, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.