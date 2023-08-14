GR Council to Consider Releasing Portion of Funds for Completed Subdivision Improvements

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider releasing a portion of a Standby Letter of Credit in the amount of $163,346 for completed subdivision improvements in the Seneshale Addition, which is a re-subdivision of Tracts B & C of the Lincoln School Addition.

The request is being made by Joe Seneshale’s engineer, as a portion of the improvements within the Seneshale Addition have been completed and inspected by the Development Services Department. According to the meeting documents, this is in accordance with the Subdivision Ordinance and the approved Subdivision Improvement Agreement for this subdivision.

“At any time after the satisfactory completion of construction of all or any public improvements, their final inspection and approval by the city engineer, the subdivider may request release of the corresponding portion of the subdivision guarantee, provided that at no time shall the guarantee be reduced to less than 25 percent of the original amount,” the meeting documents state.

The amount of $163,346 corresponds with the estimated value of the work items so far completed. In accordance with the Subdivision Improvement Agreement, the release of this portion does not grant city ownership and maintenance of the improvements at this time.

City acceptance of ownership and maintenance of the improvements will not occur until final acceptance of all subdivision improvements installed and approved by the city engineer and all items provided within the Subdivision Improvement Agreement have been satisfied, meeting documents explain.

Other Business

The meeting will kick off with an update from the Green River Chamber of Commerce. The Council will then consider making three appointments. The first appointment under consideration is Greg Bushman to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a three-year term beginning September 1, 2023 and ending August 31, 2026.

The Council will also consider the reappointment of Karl Bozner to the Planning and Zoning Commission for an additional three-year term beginning September 1, 2023 and ending August 31, 2026.

Lastly, the Council will consider appointing Mayor Pete Rust to the Sweetwater County Tripartite Board to fill Sherry Bushman’s remaining term which expires September 2023.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, August 15, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.