GR Council to Consider Stopping Green Waste Services in Winter Months

GREEN RIVER — After a couple months of discussion, the Green River City Council will consider Wyoming Waste Systems’ request to stop green waste services during the winter months.

In November 2023, Wyoming Waste proposed modifying its contract with the city of Green River to stop year-round green waste pick up, and instead only run mid-April through mid-November with one time in January for the collection of Christmas trees. This request was tabled in December and the council had a workshop with Wyoming Waste on January 9 to further discuss the issue.

While the council is on board with modifying the green waste services, council members pointed out that Wyoming Waste is suggesting that services decrease while costs to the community would stay the same.

“The citizens of Green River are still paying for the cost of that yard waste and it’s not being picked up,” Council Member Gary Killpack said at the December 19 meeting. He said that if residents got a discount in their rates during those months, he’d be more agreeable to it. However, he said, “they’re paying for something they’re not getting”.

The city will consider un-tabling this request before voting on it. The exact dates of services would be determined on an annual basis, depending on when it starts and stops snowing each year.

The council will also consider approving multiple board appointments during its Tuesday night meeting, including the following:

Appointment of Aaron Reichl to the Joint Powers Water Board for a three year term beginning January 16, 2024 and expiring January 16, 2027

Reappointment of Kim Strid to the Joint Travel & Tourism Board for a three year term beginning January 16, 2024, and expiring January 16, 2027

Reappointment of Neal Holcomb to the WYDOT Green River Urban Systems Advisory Committee for a two year term beginning February 1, 2024, and expiring January 31, 2026

Appointment of Dustin Romero to the WYDOT Green River Urban Systems Advisory Committee for a two year term beginning February 1, 2024, and expiring January 31, 2026

Reappointment of Rachel Todd to the WYDOT Green River Urban Systems Advisory Committee to a two year term beginning February 1, 2024, and expiring January 31, 2026

Reappointment of Mark Westenskow to the WYDOT Green River Urban Systems Advisory Committee for a two year term beginning February 1, 2024 and expiring January 31, 2026

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, January 16, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting can be attended in person or via YouTube. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.