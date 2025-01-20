GR Council to Discuss Flaming Gorge Days in Workshop Tuesday

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will participate in a Council workshop Tuesday night to discuss this year’s Flaming Gorge Days.

During the Jan. 7 meeting, a contract for Flaming Gorge Days between the city and Adelska, an event planning company based out of Denver, was not approved due to a lack of a second on the motion. Adelska ran the concert portion of Flaming Gorge Days last year, and this year the contract was for the concert plus additional duties such as marketing, branding, running the social media for the event, the parade, providing volunteers for risk management, and ticketing and beer banding. The contract up for vote Jan. 7 totaled $24,656.

AprilDawn Berg, assistant manager at Arctic Circle, expressed concerns to the Council with working with Adelska last year, stating that they did not fulfill certain things they said they would. She said Arctic Circle was one of the sponsors for the concert last year, and she felt Adelska made promises that were not kept, such as providing tickets to her staff in a timely manner and providing t-shirts that helped advertise the event and the restaurant.

While City Administrator Reed Clevenger said it was more than likely the city’s responsibility to get those items to Arctic Circle, Council Member Jessica Maser questioned if other businesses felt similarly about working with Adelska. The Council decided to discuss the event and the contract further in a workshop to try to come to an agreement so planning can begin as soon as possible.

The event, like always, is to take place in June in Green River.

The Green River City Council will have the workshop Tuesday, Jan. 21, starting at 6 p.m. at Green River City Hall, with the regular meeting following at 7 p.m. The workshop can be attended by the public in person, and the meeting can be attended in person or viewed online on the city’s YouTube page.

For the full meeting agenda and documents, click here.