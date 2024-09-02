GR Council to Read Proclamations for Hunger Action and Suicide Prevention Awareness Months

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council has a short agenda for its regularly scheduled meeting this Tuesday, with just two proclamations and one consent agenda item.

The first proclamation will be for Hunger Action Month, which brings attention to food insecurity in the community. According to the proclamation that will be read by Mayor Pete Rust, more than 387,530 meals were served to the residents of Sweetwater County in 2023. Those meals were provided by the Food Bank of Wyoming and its local partners, including the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

The second proclamation will be for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The proclamation states that there were 149 suicides in Wyoming in 2022, and the state ranked #1 in the United States for suicide deaths. Suicide Prevention Awareness Month aims to promote awareness and assist in developing and implementing strategies to improve and increase access to quality mental health, substance abuse, and suicide prevention services and programs.

Suicide Hotline Numbers

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433)

1-800-985-5990 (or text TalkWithUs to 66756)

Vets4Warriors: 1-855-838-8255

In Crisis/ Text 741741

Southwest Counseling Services offers a Crisis Hotline after office hours at (307) 352-6677

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting can be attended in person. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.