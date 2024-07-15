GR Fire and Police Departments Seek Approval to Replace Mobile Data Terminals

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider approving a bid for the replacement of the Green River Police and Fire Departments’ Mobile Data Terminals.

The bid, by iT1, is in the amount of $141,160. This will pay for 38 MDTs, which will replace all of the fire department and police department MDTs.

MDTs are computerized devices that are used in emergency services to communicate with the dispatcher inside their vehicles.

The Council will also consider approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition, in the amount of $70,000. This MOU allows Green River to participate in a unified county-wide economic development effort to diversify and strengthen the county’s economic base.

Additionally, the Council will consider approving an agreement in the amount of $875 with Iron Mountain Information Management Services, Inc. to destroy hard drives in accordance with national security standards. Meeting documents state that the city removes all hard drives from devices at the time of disposal due to the potential of them having sensitive information on them. To ensure all the drives are destroyed in accordance with the applicable security standards, it takes special equipment, which this agreement will pay for.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, July 16, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting can be attended in person. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.