GR Fire Department Pins New Promoted Officers

GRFD Co-Chief Bill Robinson pins Spencer Berry as he was promoted to lieutenant. Courtesy photo

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department (GRFD) recently held a pinning ceremony for promotions of three new officers.

Lieutenant Casey Kendall was promoted to captain after beginning his fire career in 2007. He became a lieutenant in 2018, and has since proven his readiness to lead GRFD crews and take on added responsibilities, the GRFD said. The department added that Kendall pulls no punches when it comes to safety, and he has earned the respect of his firefighters as well as his officer corps.

Spencer Berry was promoted as lieutenant after becoming a firefighter in 2015. The GRFD said he has climbed the ranks through time and commitment. Throughout his career, he has met with different members of the officer corp seeking advice and direction on other issues, and he will now give direction to the new recruits and firefighters who seek to be in his position in the future.

Albert Reyes was also promoted to lieutenant after climbing through the ranks since the start of his career as a firefighter in 2015. The fire department said that it is his “strive for the top” that makes him a natural selection to join their officer corp. The GRFD said that Reyes has helped the department achieve better training in the past few months, and has helped firefighters in their pursuit to become the best they can be.

Left: Co-Chief Larry Erdmann pins Casey Kendall as he was promoted to captain. Right: Albert is pinned as lieutenant by Co-Chief Bill Robinson. Courtesy photos

