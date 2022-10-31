GR Fire Department Responds to Two Fires This Weekend

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department (GRFD) had a busy weekend after responding to a coal fire at one of the trona mines and a train fire.

On Friday at around 7:35 p.m. GRFD firefighters responded to Solvay Chemicals to assist with a coal fire at the plant. Solvay is located about 22 miles west of Green River on County Road 85. According to a GRFD press release, all employees were safe and out of the building when they arrived. No injuries were reported at this fire.

On Saturday at around 3:46 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a report of a train fire. Upon arrival, firefighters worked quickly to to make sure all Union Pacific Railroad employees were safely off of the locomotive. Then, they went to work extinguishing the locomotive’s fire. No one was injured during the incident and Union Pacific Railroad was able to resume business.

SweetwaterNOW has reached out to the GRFD for more information and will provide an update when it’s available.