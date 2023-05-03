GR Fire Near Water Treatment Plant Consumes 8.1 Acres

GR Fire Near Water Treatment Plant Consumes 8.1 Acres

The GRFD responded to a fire near the water treatment plant on Monday. GRFD photo

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department responded to a wildland fire near the water treatment plant on Monday at 3:27 p.m.

Upon arrival, it was observed that the fire was in heavy greasewoods with winds blowing 15 to 20 mph, shifting directions. Fire crews were able to control the fire and had it fully contained by 8:30 p.m.

The fire consumed 8.1 acres, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1, Bureau of Land Management Fire, BLM Rangers, Sweetwater Combined Communications, Green River Police Department, and Castle Rock Ambulance all assisted with a speedy response.

The fire consumed 8.1 acres. GRFD photos

Related Articles

GR Leash Law Amendments Fail on Second Reading

GR Leash Law Amendments Fail on Second Reading

RS Council Approves 2024 Preliminary Budget

RS Council Approves 2024 Preliminary Budget

Ordinance Allowing Residents to Carry Alcoholic Beverages Downtown Fails

Ordinance Allowing Residents to Carry Alcoholic Beverages Downtown Fails

Rocky Mountain Power Awards Grant for Juvenile Offender K9 Therapy Program

Rocky Mountain Power Awards Grant for Juvenile Offender K9 Therapy Program