GR Fire Near Water Treatment Plant Consumes 8.1 Acres

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department responded to a wildland fire near the water treatment plant on Monday at 3:27 p.m.

Upon arrival, it was observed that the fire was in heavy greasewoods with winds blowing 15 to 20 mph, shifting directions. Fire crews were able to control the fire and had it fully contained by 8:30 p.m.

The fire consumed 8.1 acres, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1, Bureau of Land Management Fire, BLM Rangers, Sweetwater Combined Communications, Green River Police Department, and Castle Rock Ambulance all assisted with a speedy response.