GR Man Allegedly Threatens Minor with Handgun

ROCK SPRINGS – A Green River man faces a felony charge following an incident where he is alleged to have pointed a gun at a minor.

Boyd Kettle, 70, is charged with felony aggravated assault and battery, which carries a potential maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. He made his initial appearance in circuit court Monday, where his bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. He is currently out on bond.

According to court filings, the incident took place July 27. Two minors approached Green River Police Department Officer Zach Fryer in the GRPD parking lot. Officer Zach Owens and Sgt. Jason Bomba also responded to the call, where the two claimed a man pointed a handgun at them.

One of the juveniles said he and his friend were riding their dirt bikes from Rock Springs to Green River via Sweetwater County Road 53 and had stopped at the Exxon Mobile at 1050 West Flaming Gorge for gas. Afterward, the two were coasting their bikes down the West Flaming Gorge Way sidewalk when Owens called out to the two and told them they could coast the bikes on a sidewalk. While Owens was talking to one of the minors, the other stopped in front of a residence on Flaming Gorge Way.

The minor said a man later identified as Kettle stepped outside onto the porch and told the minor to get off the sidewalk. After the minor moved his bike to the street, Kettle then told him to get off of his property, to which the minor replied that the street wasn’t his property. The minor said Kettle told him he would make him leave and alleged he pulled a black handgun and pointed it at the minor.

The other minor joined his friend after speaking with Owens and took a video of the altercation, which was turned over to the officers.

When contacted by officers, Kettle said he saw the two minors riding their dirt bikes in front of his house and one of them stopped his bike on the sidewalk in front of his home. He thought the behavior was suspicious, deciding to walk outside and talk to the juvenile. Kettle told the minor to leave and the minor took the bike off the sidewalk, telling Boyd he was not on his property. Kettle said the situation was suspicious to him and allegedly admitted to pointing the handgun at the two and telling them to leave.

Officers collected a black Taurus TH9 9mm handgun from Kettle’s residence, which had bullets in the magazine and a bullet in the chamber. When taking the handgun, Owens observed the safety was in the off position.