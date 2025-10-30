GR Man Held on $50,000 Bond After Allegedly Trying to Fight Officers

ROCK SPRINGS — A Green River man accused of trying to fight police officers is being held on a $50,000 cash or surety bond at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Jorge Armando Ruiz, 36, was charged with felony-level interference with a peace officer, along with misdemeanor-level charges of interference with a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance in powder form, being in control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance (second offense in 10 years), and driving without a driver’s license. For the felony charge, Ruiz faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance in powder form and interference with a peace officer carry penalties of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000, while driving without a license is punishable with a fine of up to $750, and the second offense of having control of a vehicle while under the influence of a drug or alcohol carries a penalty of not more than six months in jail, with a mandatory jail sentence of at least seven days and a fine of $750.

According to court documents, Green River Police Department officers responded to the area near Club 86 in Green River at 1:59 a.m., Oct. 25 to a report of a man threatening people and attempting to sell drugs at the bar. While en route, the officers were told the man left the area. While officers were at the bar, the man, who was identified as Ruiz, returned.

Officers observed Ruiz’s eyes to be bloodshot and watery and found his speech to be slurred, making it difficult for the officers to understand what he told them. Officers also smelled a strong alcoholic odor on his breath. Documents state Ruiz told officers that he admitted to being in the bar earlier and had been drinking. When asked to empty his pockets, he allegedly was unable to find the pocket openings. Officers also warned Ruiz not to drive as he would be arrested for driving under the influence, with Ruiz allegedly understanding the warning.

As officers returned to their vehicle after speaking with Ruiz, they noticed Ruiz allegedly enter the driver’s side of a Chrysler 300 and started the vehicle. Ruiz allegedly drove the vehicle in front of one of the officers’ patrol vehicles. That officer then initiated a traffic stop on Ruiz, where the officers reminded Ruiz of their prior conversation. Documents state Ruiz allegedly didn’t immediately comply with requests to exit the vehicle, but eventually did.

Ruiz allegedly argued with officers when asked to perform a field sobriety test, claiming he had to be in Texas for court in a prior DUI. Documents state he refused to perform the test and he was placed under arrest and read the Wyoming Implied Consent, which he allegedly agreed to. He allegedly claimed he had several DUI charges and the new charge would be thrown out. He also allegedly refused to provide a breath sample.

Ruiz allegedly only provided officers with an identification card, claiming he didn’t have a driver’s license. Officers received a search warrant for Ruiz’s blood and upon receiving the warrant, Ruiz was asked multiple times to stand up, but allegedly refused.

Documents state Ruiz was refusing everything asked of him and allegedly started to fight against officers. Ruiz allegedly hooked his foot on the door of the room he was placed in before being transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Ruiz also allegedly pushed off a set of double doors, pushing himself into the GRPD officers. At the hospital, Ruiz allegedly told officers about having been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer and threatened to fight if the officers touched him to get his blood. He also allegedly asked the female officer present to leave the room because he didn’t want to “beat up a female.” Additional officers and hospital security were requested to assist in the blood draw.

When officers grabbed Ruiz, he allegedly laid back in the chair he was sitting on and raised both his feet. He is alleged to have started kicking, having allegedly kicked an officer in the left upper thigh, continuing to fight back as officers and security worked to move him into a position where his blood could be drawn. For officer safety, Ruiz was moved to the floor and held down as he allegedly continued to try fighting the officers.

After the blood draw, Ruiz was taken to the detention center, where staff located a small bag of a white powdery substance in Ruiz’s wallet. The substance was field tested and tested presumptive positive for cocaine.