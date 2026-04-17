GR Native Selected for College Foundation’s Director Role

ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community College Foundation has a new leader in Green River native Ally Palmer after she was appointed its new community relations director.

Western announced the appointment Friday, saying Palmer’s role will be the Foundation’s chief development officer and drive both strategic fundraising and long-term philanthropic goals. She will work to strengthen the Foundation’s relationships with area industries and organizations, communicate with alumni, and plan events and initiatives to connect donors and students.

“I am very impressed with Ally Palmer, the new community relations director, and look forward to seeing the strategic plan that not only takes care of the existing foundation but moves us into a new era,” Foundation President John Hay III said.

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Palmer earned an undergraduate degree in marketing from the University of Wyoming and received a Master of Science degree in innovation and management from Montana State University.

“Under this new leadership, we are excited about the transformative role the Foundation will play in the lives of Western’s students by increasing access to resources, scholarships, and innovative learning opportunities. At the same time, we see it as a catalyst for deeper engagement with our community,” Western President Kirk Young said.