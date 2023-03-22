GR Parks and Rec Director Explores New Horizons in Oklahoma

GREEN RIVER — After eight years serving as the Green River Parks and Recreation Director, Brad Raney is exploring a new opportunity by taking a position in Oklahoma.

Raney’s last day with the City of Green River will be this Friday, March 24, marking the end of his eight-year run as director. He will then be bringing his expertise and passion to the position of Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Edmond, Oklahoma.

“The City of Green River from top to bottom is filled with hard-working staff that is motivated to serve the citizens and strive to make life better for everyone in the community, especially in the Parks and Recreation Department. It has been an honor to work with such great people and to serve a wonderful community,” Raney told SweetwaterNOW.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He and his family are excited for their move to Oklahoma, as his wife is originally from there.

“My wife is from Oklahoma so I am excited about that homecoming and for the challenges and opportunities with the City of Edmond where I will be their Parks and Recreation Director,” he said.

During the Green River City Council meeting Tuesday night, the board and city staff took a moment to present Raney with a service plaque to commemorate his contributions to the community.

Raney started as Parks and Recreation Director in January 2015, and over the course of Raney’s career in Green River, the Parks and Recreation Department has seen a lot of success. In 2020, the department won the National Gold Medal Award for the number one parks and recreation department for cities under 30,000 people.

“That’s an amazing, amazing accomplishment, and it’s under your leadership that that happened, so thank you Brad,” Mayor Pete Rust said.

City Administrator Reed Clevenger shares a bit about Raney’s contribution’s to the city over the past eight years. City of Green River photo

City Administrator Reed Clevenger said that while this move for the Raney family is a celebration, it is also a cause for “mourning” for some.

“He’s going to be tough to replace. Not only for what he does for his department and what he does for the city, but also for his involvement in the community. Since joining the city, he’s brought his community together. The people want to work for him, he’s a listener, he’s a future thinker, and he’s a doer… He wants to help, he cares for his team, and he cares for all those around,” Clevenger said.

The Council took turns thanking Raney for all his work that has benefited the city and its residents for the past several years. Councilmember Robert Berg noted how Raney’s determination as a leader brought a lot of money into the city for several different projects that made the parks in Green River “top notch”.

“When I got on city council, one of the things I wanted to really push for was department heads and the city administrator going out and looking for grants. In the first couple years on council, we’d get a grant maybe once every three to six months. And then you just started rolling them out. You had projects you wanted to do and you found the money to do them,” Berg said.

Raney poses with the Council and his family as he receives his service plaque. City of Green River photo

Councilmember Sherry Bushman said that Raney exemplifies the difference between a leader and a manager.

“I consider you definitely as a leader. You actually bring a team together to work for the benefit of others and for the community. That sets you apart and I know why Oklahoma wants you,” she said.

The most common theme expressed by the Council was how much the city will miss Raney. Multiple comments were made that if he changed his mind, the city will have a position for him.

“We’re going to miss you, you’ve done a great job in the parks and rec department, and all the things that you tied together. You will be missed,” Councilmember Gary Killpack said.