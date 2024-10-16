GR Police Department’s Nandrup Pinned as Sergeant

Sergeant Lars Nandrup gets pinned by his daughter and his wife. SweetwaterNOW photos by Olivia Kennah

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department’s Lars Nandrup was pinned by his wife and daughter at Tuesday night’s Green River City Council meeting to commemorate his promotion to the rank of Sergeant.

GRPD Chief of Police Shaun Sturlaugson said Sgt. Nandrup pursued a career in law enforcement later in life, but has shown great passion to be the best throughout his four years with the department.

“Since day one, he’s shown a relentless passion to be the best officer he can be,” Sturlaugson said.

According to Sturlaugson, Nandrup is always asking questions and studying to further improve himself. Furthermore, Nandrup makes the people and fellow officers around him be better.

The Green River City Council and GRPD officers show support for Nandrup.

“Beyond his desire to be a good police officer himself, he’s also shown an uncanny knack at helping others to become better as well … That’s leadership. Making others better around you,” Sturlaugson said.

Sturlaugson said Nandrup has show great growth and maturity in his four years with the GRPD, and that with his passion and his betterment of the department has qualified him for the Sergeant rank.