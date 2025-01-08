GR Rec Center Employees Recognized for Life Saving Efforts

Heroes Malea Gomez and Ranae Price stand with Green River Recreation Center Supervisor Katie Blood as their recognized by the Green River City Council Tuesday night. Rec Center staff member Jordan Andersen was also recognized, though he was not present at the meeting. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

GREEN RIVER — Three Green River Recreation Center employees were recognized for their efforts that saved the life a 75-year-old patron at the rec center recently.

Leisure Programs Division instructor Ranae Price and Recreation Division staff member Jordan Andersen recently rescued the patron who experienced a medical emergency that resulted in loss of consciousness while in the pool’s deep end during a morning water aerobics class. Katie Blood, Recreation Center Supervisor, said Price and Andersen’s response was immediate and exemplary.

Their combined recognition of the medical emergency occurred within seconds, which Blood noted far exceeded the average recognition time of three minutes in similar situations. She said Andersen had reached the patron within seconds of their face going under water.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

While Andersen managed the water rescue, Recreation Division front desk staff member Malea Gomez coordinated emergency services and facility response, ensuring advanced life support was available within four minutes. Blood said there is a critical 10-minute window recommended by aquatic safety standards, and Gomez got the patron life support with six minutes to spare.

According to Blood, the American Red Cross states that the survival rate in water-related medical emergencies drops by 10% for every minute of delayed response.

“Our team’s quick action and seamless coordination ensured zero delay in emergency care. The patron regained consciousness quickly after being removed from the water, thanks to our staff’s swift and professional response,” Blood said.

Blood said her staff showed the highest standard of public service and emergency response.

“These staff members turned what could have been a tragedy into a testament to our commitment to public safety and professional excellence. Their actions reflect the caliber of training and dedication we strive for in all our city employees,” Blood said.

Blood also thanked community members Bonnie Shoup, Ivan Banks, and Parker White for stepping up to assist rec center staff during the emergency.

“Their willingness to help exemplifies the strong community spirit we value in Green River,” Blood said.