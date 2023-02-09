GR Student Becomes First in Wyoming to Earn a Computer Science Micro Credential

GREEN RIVER — Expedition Academy High School student Jon Thompson has become the first student in Wyoming to earn a Computer Science Micro Credential. Jon earned the credential in the Hardware and Software content area.

The Student Micro Credential program sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Education consists of areas or “stacks,” of computer science skills and knowledge that a student, when demonstrating proficiency, earns a credential that the student then can put on a resume for a job application. This proves to the employer that the student has the skills for an entry level job in that related field.

Jon is the son of Michael and Stacy Anderson and Jeremy Thompson.

Congratulations to Jon and the many other students yet to come that are on their way to receiving such certifications in the future of computer science in Green River.