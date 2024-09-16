GR to Consider Going After Grant Funding for Killdeer Wetlands Project

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider authorizing the submission of a grant application to the Bureau of Reclamation to go towards repairs and improvements to the Killdeer Wetlands and Diversion Dam.

Green River has been working on repairs and improvements for a few years, and while they have secured grant funding from a number of sources, they are still short of the estimated cost of the project. The Bureau of Reclamation has recently opened the Upper Colorado River Basin System Conservation and Efficiency Program (B2E) grant program, which focuses on addressing the impacts of drought in the Upper Colorado River Basin. City staff believe the Killdeer Project will be eligible.

Meeting documents state that the preferred alternative for the Killdeer Wetlands and Diversion Dam have been designed to 30%, and the city would like to apply for the remaining funds needed to complete the preferred alternative. According to meeting documents, city staff is still working with the contracted engineer to determine the request amount, but they expect it to be slightly above $1 million.

The grant would be entirely federal funds.

The Council will also hear an update from the Green River Chamber of Commerce, and will consider appointing Aidan Brady to the Green River Historic Preservation Commission for a three-year term.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting can be attended in person. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.