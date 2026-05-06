GR Water Outage Planned for Juniper Street

GR Water Outage Planned for Juniper Street

A map showing the residents who will be impacted by the water outage on Juniper Street Thursday. City of Green River image.

GREEN RIVER — Residents on Juniper Street will have their water shut off Thursday as contractors are conducting a water main tie in.

The tie in will take place at the intersection of Riverview and Juniper Thursday as part of the Riverview Drive Reconstruction Project. The tie in will require a water outage affecting residents on Juniper Street, on the north side of Riverview to give workers the opportunity to make the connection. The water outage is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents are asked to plan accordingly.

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