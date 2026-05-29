GR Woman Charged for Alleged Knife Assault

ROCK SPRINGS — A Green River woman is facing up to 10 years in prison for allegedly injuring a man with a knife.

Robin Mary Richer, 65, faces one count of aggravated assault and battery, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000. She was placed on a $100,000 cash or surety bond. She is being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 3 at 10 a.m.

Richer was arrested May 26 after GRPD officers learned her boyfriend was at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was being treated for a knife wound in the palm of his left hand at the emergency room. The injury required seven stitches.

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Officers arrived at Richer’s residence and observed blood spots in the living room that led to the bedroom at the back of the home. They also noticed damage to the bedroom door, consisting of three diagonal slash marks and one hole. A larger blood spot was found in the bathroom connecting to the bedroom, which led to a walk-in closet. They discovered a 12-inch rusted knife with a seven-inch blade, which appeared to have blood on the blade.

The boyfriend told police that he and Richer had an argument, during which he had used his right hand to push her right shoulder. He said she stood up from the chair and yelled that no one would ever touch her like that and said she then grabbed a large knife and started approaching him with it. He went to the bedroom and closed the door and told officers he could hear her banging on the door with an object.

He told officers he then opened the door and alleged Richer walked up to him and pointed the blade against his stomach. He said he grabbed the blade with his left hand and she pulled the knife away from him, causing the injury to his left hand.