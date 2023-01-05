Get New Gear for the New Year at The Up in Arms Gun Show

Best selection from all over the states. - Best prices around.
Looking to stock up on some great gear? You’re in luck!

You can find everything you need at the Up in Arms Gun Show.

See their vast selection at the Sweetwater Events Complex January 6-8, 2023.

EVENT DETAILS

Friday 6th  3PM – 7PM
Saturday 7th  9AM – 5PM
Sunday 8th  9AM – 3PM

Entry is $6 for the weekend 
12 and under free with an adult

DON’T MISS THE GUN GIVEAWAY ON SUNDAY AT 2PM!

  • A drawing for a .22 caliber Heritage pistol will be held at 2PM on Sunday, January 8th.

(1) Raffle ticket will be given per admission.

INTERESTED IN BECOMING A VENDOR?

  • Vendors can still sign up! Entry is $50 for an 8 ft. table.

QUESTIONS/REGISTATION

Like Up in Arms LLC on Facebook!

