Get New Gear for the New Year at The Up in Arms Gun Show

Looking to stock up on some great gear? You’re in luck!

You can find everything you need at the Up in Arms Gun Show.

See their vast selection at the Sweetwater Events Complex January 6-8, 2023.

EVENT DETAILS

Friday 6th 3PM – 7PM

Saturday 7th 9AM – 5PM

Sunday 8th 9AM – 3PM

Entry is $6 for the weekend

12 and under free with an adult

DON’T MISS THE GUN GIVEAWAY ON SUNDAY AT 2PM!

A drawing for a .22 caliber Heritage pistol will be held at 2PM on Sunday, January 8th.

(1) Raffle ticket will be given per admission.

INTERESTED IN BECOMING A VENDOR?

Vendors can still sign up! Entry is $50 for an 8 ft. table.

QUESTIONS/REGISTATION

Contact Lisa at (208) 420-2295

