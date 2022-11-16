Knock Out Your Christmas Shopping at the Up in Arms Gun Show

Best selection from all over the states. - Best prices around.
Looking for the perfect “something” for the gun and outdoor enthusiast in your life this Christmas? You’re in luck!

You can find the perfect gift at the Up in Arms Gun Show.

See their vast selection at the Sweetwater Events Complex November 25-27, 2022.

EVENT DETAILS

Friday 25th  3PM – 7PM
Saturday 26th  9AM – 5PM
Sunday 27th  9AM – 3PM

Entry is $6 for the weekend 
12 and under free with an adult

DON’T MISS THE GUN GIVEAWAY ON SUNDAY AT 2PM!

  • A drawing for a .22 caliber Heritage pistol will be held at 2PM on Sunday, November 27th.

(1) Raffle ticket will be given per admission.

INTERESTED IN BECOMING A VENDOR?

  • Vendors can still sign up! Entry is $50 for an 8 ft. table.

QUESTIONS/REGISTATION

Like Up in Arms LLC on Facebook!

