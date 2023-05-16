Grace Emmett Upton Burgman (July 31, 1943, - April 27, 2023) 

Grace Emmett Upton Burgman, 79, of Marrero, Louisiana, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at her home from a stroke with her husband Milton and faithful dog Rosie at her side.

Grace is survived by husband Milton Burgman of 15 years; good friend and mother-in-law Sharon Burgman; brother-in-laws Eric Burgman and Anthony Heinrichs; her daughters Emily Ketelsen ( Craig), Stephanie Creel (Ben), Nicole (Burgman) Cooper (Shain); all of Louisiana; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Milton and Grace lived in Rock Springs when they were first married in 2008. Grace loved living in Rock Springs, but due to work moved back to Louisiana. Her dream was always to retire and move back.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.