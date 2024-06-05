Grace Gatti Earns Main Street’s Volunteer of the Month Recognition

ROCK SPRINGS – Grace Gatti is the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s volunteer of the month for May.

According to Rock Springs Main Street, Gatti was selected due to the dedication and hard work she and her father have provided in building displays that will be showcased downtown during the Christmas season. The two are working on life-sized international Santas that will be displayed throughout Downtown Rock Springs. Gatti, a freshman at Rock Springs High School, was involved in every step, from picking up plywood and tracing images, to cutting out silhouettes and painting each figure.

Outside of her work with Rock Springs Main Street, Gatti maintains a 4.0 GPA and is active on the basketball and volleyball teams. She is working towards a Congressional Medal Award and plans to join the high school’s Health Academy this fall. She also received a lifeguard certification. Gatti also is an active member of her youth group and enjoys spending time with her family and her dog Moose.