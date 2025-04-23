Grace Honored on Senior Night as Green River Falls to Jackson

GREEN RIVER — Before a ball was kicked for the boys’ game in Tuesday’s doubleheader against Jackson, Green River made sure one of their own had a moment he’ll never forget.

Senior Guy Grace, who has spent the end of last season and the beginning of this season sidelined by an injury suffered during soccer, was given the opportunity to step onto the field one more time for Senior Night. Surrounded by his fellow seniors, Grace took the opening kickoff of the boys’ match before the team immediately played the ball out of bounds to stop play. As he came off the field to loud cheers from the home crowd, Grace was met with a heartfelt hug from head coach Josh Webb — a moment that reminded everyone of the brotherhood and spirit within the Wolves program.

It was the brightest part of an otherwise tough day on the scoreboard for Green River, as both teams fell to the visiting Broncs.

In the girls’ match, the No. 2-ranked Jackson squad pulled out a narrow 1-0 win over the Lady Wolves. The Broncs broke a scoreless tie in the second half with a goal off a corner kick in the 57th minute. Green River’s defense battled throughout, fending off pressure for much of the game, but struggled to create offensive chances against a disciplined Jackson back line.

The Lady Wolves now sit at 5-4 in conference play, with two key road games remaining this week against Evanston and Riverton.

The boys’ team faced the top-ranked Broncs and fell 10-1 in a match that started with promise but slipped away quickly in the second half. After trailing 3-0 at halftime, Green River found brief momentum when senior Jaxon Morris drilled a free kick from about 40 yards out in the 42nd minute to make it 3-1. Jackson, however, responded with a scoring surge — netting seven unanswered goals over the next 30 minutes, including a Kyrem Berstain earning a hat trick.

While the result was lopsided, the Wolves walked away with pride, having honored their senior class and given Grace a memory far more lasting than any final score.

Green River (3-5-1 boys, 5-4 girls) will be back in action Thursday in Evanston before wrapping up the road stretch Saturday at Riverton.