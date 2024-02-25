Grace in the Face of Uncertainty

Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path. ~Psalm 119:105

For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast. ~Ephesians 2:8-9

Then Jesus said to the Jews who had believed in him, "If you continue in my word, you are truly my disciples; and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free. ~John 8:31-32

Dear People of God,

As has become known, I will soon be leaving to take a new call. One thing that gives me comfort for you is that this is not your first rodeo. It’s just the nature of church in Wyoming. Nevertheless, I understand a pastor leaving can be a challenging time. It can bring much uncertainty about the future. It is true, at this time, we do not know what the future will bring. To be more precise, what God will do, whom will be next, and how will the ministry of the word be continued among you.

What we know. The ministry of the word, and therefore, the office of preacher/pastor, is not a human construct. It is a divine institution. Don’t let anyone tell you a pastor is just an accessory. But it’s not on account of any one person that the office of pastor matters. Not me. Not Bishop Jim. Not Pastor Martha. Not anyone. It is on account of God who has revealed himself in Jesus Christ who puts a preacher when and where he wills among his people. It is not me, but Jesus Christ himself to whom we must fix all our hopes and continue in his word. He has promises like, “I will be with you always, to the end of the age” (Matt 28:20). For now, do pray for a preacher. At the same time, do lean into your baptism—that God has already brought you to himself and will keep you with him until your last breath. And then you will be raised with Christ.

With your eyes you may have a lot of uncertainty. A lot you will not know. But the word shall be a lamp to your feet and a light for your path. My friend Adam Morton the theologian has said, “Only faith counts for anything.” Faith which believes God’s promise above and against whatever we see or experience. Faith that clings to Christ as the Savior, the one who frees us. And it is a gift of God. Whatever uncertainty you face now, you have one certainty before you which is stronger and more certain than all uncertainty—God’s grace in Jesus Christ. Grace…God’s divine favor which will preserve you—and who will watch your rising in the morning and your going to sleep at night.

I will miss you.

Peace and joy,

Pastor Levi Powers

Mount of Olives Lutheran Church

Rock Springs, WY