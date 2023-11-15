Gradey Douglas Smith (July 10, 2010 – November 11, 2023)

Gradey Douglas, friend to all, loved son and brother, left his beloved life and family unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. He was able to catch up to his brother Kade in heaven, he just missed his best friend so big.

Gradey Douglas Smith was born July 10, 2010, in Casper, Wyoming, to the family of Kyle, Janelle and Kade Smith. Gradey handpicked this family for the bold adventures that lay ahead and the unconditional love he knew each day would end with. In typical little brother style Gradey had to have a hand on all things his brother loved. Gradey was a watcher by nature. His favorite subject being big brother Kade. Once Gradey was mobile their parents got their very first glimpses of the brotherhood starting to build between the two of them.

In their short lives Kade, Mason and Gradey ran and played barefoot or in filthy muck boots, in muddy ditches, in his dad’s field, snowy hills and roads careless together for hours on end. They stepped on countless baseball fields, wrestling mats, and football fields together and cheering the other on. The three boys shared a life and back seat through thousands of miles traveled and unforgettable memories made along the way. Snowmen were built and ice balls thrown at one another from forts or while playing army. Cases of bullets shot, critters caught, and meat to fill the freezer. Their collective laughter was heaven on earth to Janelle and Kyle and arguing that comes with boys. Trophies the boys impressively amassed in everything they excelled at and the inside jokes developed to go along with those stories. The games played and the battles fought. Some scars along the way, but always the deepest brotherly love and unbreakable bond. Always watching out for each other and making sure Mason was safe even though he was the baby and often slowed them down.

Gradey enjoyed all aspects of his life. He loved helping on the ranch. But it wasn’t just manual labor for this kid. There was always a sense he was truly trying to understand the bigger picture. Peppering Kyle with questions about nutrition ratios or the interworking of a driveline until the boots came off and he easily transitioned into the kitchen. He loved cooking and baking sometime with Janelle sometime alone just because he felt like it. He loved surprising others with yummy baked goods. Again, he was challenged by the chemistry and precision that a delicious meal at dinner time presented. With Gradey, still waters always ran deep. But also, he really just loved making his mom and Dad smile. Gradey was natural at anything really, he would get frustrated if it didn’t go his way, but he would learn from it and succeed at it with a bit more try. But true to his nature. He excelled in the areas he deemed worthy of his time and energy. Hunting, fishing, FFA. vet science or code of conduct and certainly anything with a gun held his interest. The challenge was always there and consistently pushing him to grow and learn. Gradey proved to be skilled and enjoyed the challenge of long range (500-1000 yards) and was very competitive in any competition he entered. The sport requires intelligence, patience, and practice on repeat. Gradey had already achieved the type of precision grown men work a lifetime to strive for, and he made it look easy.

Gradey was Brilliant. He was hard to outthink and hard to stay two steps ahead of. He had an appetite for learning, no matter the subject that he chose to learn. He took a special interest in torches and flames since he was old enough to be in the shop and watch his dad and Grandpa Red. He was eager to earn the privilege to weld himself, and when the time came it was obvious, he had been paying attention. He always paid attention. There wasn’t much Gradey missed. He knew the trigger points of both brothers and enjoyed orchestrating a little kerfuffle and fading to the back to enjoy the shit show occasionally. It was just part of his sharp sense of humor. Oh, and he knew to push his mommas’ buttons too. The kid had lightning-fast quips and comebacks. Gradey’s smile was the best. He wasn’t always quick to smile so when it came, you felt like it was earned. Gradey was the guy who would go to war for the cause he believed in. He stood so steadfast in his convictions. His loyalty was never given freely. But those who were lucky to have Gradey Smith’s loyalty knew it was fierce and knew no end. Just like his love for his family. He was almost combustible at times, packed with so much energy it was a solid reminder he was his actual age and just wise beyond his years. It was always fun to see him let loose and be a boy. Gradey was often happy to follow in his brother’s footsteps but would often remind his parents, “I’m not Kade!” And mom and dad would agree, “no you’re Gradey”. Where one might find jealousy, Gradey was quietly confident in his own way. He moved stylistically like Kade. But Gradey was a force. Calm and a wall of power that was relentless. He just kept advancing. There was no quit. Making him a fierce competitor in any sport, activity, range, and life.

In one of life’s most complex and unanswered questions, Gradey left his beautiful life and family and was greeted by his best friend, family, and savior. Brothers in the strongest sense there is there is relief knowing Gradey is once again chasing Kade through tall grass with the warm sun on their backs. Grandpa Doug Novotny, and Uncle Jeff Novotny are likely watching this unfold with misty eyes. Countless loved ones in heaven know these two will spend eternity kicking up dust Smith style.

He is survived by his parents Kyle and Janelle, and brother Mason Smith. His grandma Nancy Novotny. His grandparents Richard ‘Red’ and Keta Smith. Aunt Erin and Dylan Hager, Uncle Clint and Dani Smith, Uncle Paul, and Jessie Smith. And Cousins Bryce, Addison, Garrett, Nells, and Callum.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Valley Baptist Church in Huntley, Montana, with a reception to follow. Gradey’s parents ask that all attendees keep it casual. Consider wearing your sports gear, camouflage, or your daily normal with a dirty baseball hat.

Condolences can be left at dahlfuneralchapel.com.