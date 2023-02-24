Weather Story

Blowing and drifting of snow is expected today as the wind increases, especially from South Pass through Natrona County. Otherwise, light snow showers will continue across western Wyoming through tonight.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -10. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 0. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy.

Wednesday

A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy.