Gradually Becoming Sunny With High Near 26

Weather Story

Light snow will end through the morning for most, continuing through mid-afternoon in Natrona County. Otherwise, near normal high temperatures today.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 24. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

